55 MA engg. college alumni in Chandrayaan mission honoured

September 16, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Fifty-five alumni of the Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam, all distinguished scientists who are part of the Chandrayaan lunar mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation, were honoured at a get-together organised by the college association in a colourful function at Baselios Paulose Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Among those honoured was Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre Director S. Unnikrishnan. He saidthe ISRO atmosphere was like the Amazon forests where everyone could grow. ISRO’s success was the result of teamwork. “We should be able to study from our surroundings,” he was cited as saying in a statement.

It was possible to solve any big problem if it could be divided into small parts, Dr. Unnikrishnan said, pointing out that this lesson was learnt from a Kani tribe Mooppan in the Agastya hills. He thanked his teachers and expressed his indebtedness to the college.

Justice Deven Ramachandran, Judge, Kerala High Court was the chief guest.

Mar Athanasius College Association secretary Winny Varghese presided over the meeting. Association chairman Mathew Mar Aphrem delivered the benedictory address.

The group of past students included those who passed out from the college between 1985 and 2017 and included mechanical, civil, electrical and electronics, electronics and communication engineers. VSSC group director Annie Philip, former Principal J. Isaac, C.N. Paulose, Principal Boss Mathew Jose, and college alumni association secretary Jees Paul were among those who spoke at the occasion.

