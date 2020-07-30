55 families rehabilitated in relief camps

A total of 55 families from Elamkulam and Ernakulam villages were rehabilitated in two relief camps, following waterlogging.

Ten families were moved to Mother Teresa Community Hall, Elamkulam, and three to Government Vocational HSS, Kadavanthra, by employees of the respective village offices and health inspectors. A few houses in North Paravur and Mulamthuruthy were damaged in the incessant rainfall. Flooding occurred in P&T Colony, Udaya Colony, and Perumanoor Colony in the city.

Three cars parked on the roadside at Vattekkunnam near Edappally were thrown into the courtyard of a house some 15 feet below when a portion of the road caved in.

A family at Mulamthuruthy was evacuated to safety after soil erosion partially destroyed their rented dwelling. In Paravur, two houses were damaged in mudslip. Attempts by the Kochi Corporation and the district administration to resolve waterlogging had not been successful, and the matter should be examined jointly, said T.J. Vinod, MLA.

Jayamohan P.G., district committee member of the Ernakulam District Residents Associations Apex Council (EDRAAC), lamented that most projects undertaken to declog drains and canals in the city had been abandoned halfway. The one-upmanship among officials of various agencies is one reason for flooding witnessed every monsoon, he said.