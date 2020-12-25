544 new infections, 979 recoveries in Ernakulam

Kochi

25 December 2020 01:03 IST

Six health workers among newly infected

A total of 544 people contracted SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Thursday, while 979 recovered.

Six health workers were among the infected.

Thrikkakara with 22 new cases topped the incidence of COVID-19 in the district, followed by Kuttampuzha (20), Ashamannur (18), and Thripunithura (15).

As on Thursday, the district had 29,202 in quarantine. New admissions to FLTCs / hospitals stood at 142, while 135 were discharged. The district has 8,295 patients in total. A fresh batch of 5,045 samples were dispatched for testing.