KOCHI

13 May 2021 00:19 IST

The Ernakulam Rural police registered 193 cases for violation of the COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday.

Fifty-four persons were arrested on charges of flouting norms and restrictions. Nearly 140 vehicles were seized and cases registered against 1,547 persons for not maintaining social distancing.

Cases were registered against 1,200 persons for not wearing masks.

