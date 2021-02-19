Kochi

535 new cases reported in Ernakulam

A total of 535 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Friday.

Four health workers and 23 police officers have tested positive. The source of infection could not be determined in 35 cases.

Koovapady recorded 32 new cases, Karukutty 23, Rayamangalam 18, and Thripuithura and Thrikkakara registered 17 new cases each.

With 537 recoveries on Friday, the district’s active case load stands at 9,810. A total of 28,375 people remain in quarantine.

