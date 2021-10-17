530 g of cocaine seized, two arrested

Sleuths from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two women from Nigeria on Sunday after the seizure of 530 grams of cocaine. The carrier has been identified as a 21-year-old woman, who arrived at the Cochin International Airport from Lagos via Doha in a Qatar Airways flight on Saturday, it is learnt. The parcel of cocaine was hidden in the false bottom of the woman’s baggage.

Another Nigerian woman, residing in Mumbai, was identified as the collaborator of the cocaine carrier and she was arrested from Ernakulam Junction railway station after she arrived to meet the carrier on Sunday. The DRI sleuths kept the seizure of the drug concealed to draw the collaborator, it is learnt. They were produced before a magistrate, who has remanded them in 14-day judicial custody.