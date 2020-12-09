528 test positive in district

Five health workers were among the 528 people who tested positive for SARS-CoV2 in Ernakulam on Tuesday while 403 patients recovered.
A total of 104 of the new patients had unknown sources of infection. Thrikkakara with 22 new cases topped in the incidence of COVID-19 in the district while Kalamassery (16), Amballur (15), Sreemoolanagaram (14), and Kothamangalam, Palluruthy, and Thrippunithura (13 each) also recorded new cases.
Newly brought on the disease surveillance radar were 1,211 people, taking the total to 25,518. New admissions to FLTCs/hospitals were 103. The district as on Tuesday evening had 7,972 COVID-19 patients.
A fresh batch of 6,960 samples were sent from the district for testing on Tuesday.
