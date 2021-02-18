519 new cases recorded

There were 519 new COVID-19 cases in the district while 604 patients recovered from the disease on Wednesday.

Two health workers were among the infected. Thrikkakara recorded 21 new cases followed by Kothamangalam and Thripunithura (18 each), Edappally (16) and Thuravur (13).

As on Wednesday, the district had 30,450 people under disease surveillance and 9,758 active patients. Fresh admissions to FLTCs were 72.

A total of 8,149 samples were sent from the district for testing.