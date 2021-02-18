Kochi

519 new cases recorded

There were 519 new COVID-19 cases in the district while 604 patients recovered from the disease on Wednesday.

Two health workers were among the infected. Thrikkakara recorded 21 new cases followed by Kothamangalam and Thripunithura (18 each), Edappally (16) and Thuravur (13).

As on Wednesday, the district had 30,450 people under disease surveillance and 9,758 active patients. Fresh admissions to FLTCs were 72.

A total of 8,149 samples were sent from the district for testing.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2021 12:12:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/519-new-cases-recorded/article33865421.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY