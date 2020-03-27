517 more in homequarantine in Ernakulam

A total of 517 people joined the list of those in home quarantine for suspected coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Friday. Of these, 64 were the contacts of a 37-year-old COVID-19 patient. His family members, friends and colleagues have been asked to go on home quarantine.

A total of 96 people were removed from the list after they completed the home quarantine period. There are now 3,884 people in home quarantine in the district.

Seven people were discharged from the Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Friday. They included a 3-year-old boy from Kannur and his parents, and two people in the U.K. tourist group from Munnar. At present, there are 15 people under treatment for COVID-19. Of them, five are from the U.K. group, seven are Ernakulam residents, two are from Kannur and one from Malappuram.

Ten more people have been moved to the hospital isolation facility after they showed COVID-19 symptoms. Eight of them were taken to MCH while two were taken to Moovattupuzha General Hospital.

Results negative

Results of 12 samples received on Friday turned negative. Results of 71 samples are awaited.

The Corona Control Room (0484-2368802, 2428077, 2424077, 2426077, 2425077, 2422077) got 379 calls. There were calls to inform about people who were roaming around in spite of being in quarantine.

Medical experts made video calls to those in home quarantine. Experts also counseled 401 people who sought psychological support.