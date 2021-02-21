514 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Ernakulam

Kochi

21 February 2021 23:01 IST

500 recover from infection

As many as 514 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Sunday, and five health workers were among them.

Thuravoor recorded 34 new cases, Karukutty 27, and Angamaly 17. Thrikkakara, Payipra, and Rayamangalam saw 16 cases each.

A total of 500 people tested negative on Sunday, leaving the active caseload at 9,728. Of those recovering from the infection, 8,187 are recuperating at home.

For testing, 6,966 samples were sent.

Vaccination

The drive to administer the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for health workers and frontline workers ended on Sunday. From Monday onwards, the second dose will be administered to health workers. Fifty vaccination centres have been readied in the district.

A total of 58,539 health workers in the district have taken the first shot. Among frontline workers (police officers, officials of the Revenue Department and local self-governments), 10,768 people took the first dose. A mop-up round for the remaining frontline workers will take place between February 24 and March 1.