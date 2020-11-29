Kochi

512 new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

Ernakulam district recorded 512 new COVID-19 cases and 1,001 recoveries on Sunday.

Pallipuram, Edathala, and Thripunithura all reported over 20 cases of infection each. Areas including Vengoor, Mattancherry, Thrikkakara, Palluruthy, and Kalamassery also recorded new cases of infection on Sunday.

Four health workers and one police officer were among those who tested positive. The source of infection in 128 people could not be traced. The district’s active case load stands at 8,331.

For testing, a total of 3,561 samples were sent. As many as 27,007 people are in quarantine. While 87 patients are admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, 6,371 people are recovering at home and 643 are at first-line treatment centres.

