Kochi

508 recoveries, 184 new cases in Ernakulam

Ernakulam recorded 184 new COVID-19 cases and 508 recoveries on Monday.

In Thrikkakara, 22 people tested positive on the day. Ernakulam South and Maradu recorded seven cases each. One health worker was infected.

The district’s active caseload is at 2,194 and 5,194 samples were collected for testing. While 1,626 people are recovering at home, 19 patients are admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital and 21 patients are at PVS Hospital. A single patient is recovering at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital. At FLTCs, 20 people are being monitored, and 91 patients are admitted at SLTCs. Four people are recuperating at the District Hospital, Aluva.

A total of 10,961 people remain in quarantine.

