504 new cases in district

KOCHI

01 December 2020 23:46 IST

A total of 504 people in the district contracted COVID-19 on Tuesday while 659 patients recovered.

The source of infection of 162 of the new patients remained untraced. Eight health workers were among the newly infected. Thrikkakara recorded 24 and Thripunithura and Palluruthy recorded 20 infections each on Tuesday. As many as 16 migrant workers also tested positive.

As on Tuesday, 27,557 people were under disease surveillance. Fresh admissions to hospitals/FLTCs were 102.

The district had a total of 7,959 patients. A fresh lot of 7,011 samples were sent from the district for testing on the day.