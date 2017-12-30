50,000 flowers, plants on show at expo

Its time for Kochiites to once again experience the magic offered by the city’s own annual flower show.

Minister for Industries A.C. Moideen inaugurated the 36th Cochin Flower Show organised by the Ernakulam District Agri-Horticulture Society at Ernakulathappan ground on Friday. He said that efforts made by the new generation to protect the State’s rich biodiversity were commendable. The Minister also inaugurated the website of the society. Mayor Soumini Jain delivered the keynote address on the occasion.

District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla and K. J. Antony, Opposition leader in the corporation, attended.

The flower show, which showcases several varieties of flowers and plants, will be open till January 7.

About 50,000 flowers and plants are on show at the venue. A wide variety of roses will offer a delightful experience to the visitors. Orchids and anthuriums will also be presented before the green lovers.

Characters from the popular Jungle Book will be carved out using dry leaves. An agri-clinic organised by Agriculture Department will function at the venue on all days. Experts will provide tips on how to set up home gardens. Some of the agencies participating in the flower show include Farm Information Bureau, Coir Board, Coconut Development Board, Kerafed, Infopark, MPEDA, and Cochin Shipyard.

Free saplings

The flower show will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The first 10,000 visitors will get free tissue-cultured plantain saplings. The competition to select the “flower prince” and “flower princess” will be held on January 4. More details can be had on 04842362738, 9995829448.