5,000 persons in Ernakulam to be made literate through New India Literacy Programme

Local bodies to take the lead in setting up organising committees for campaign

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 17, 2022 18:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 5,000 persons in the district will be made literate through the New India Literacy Programme, which is being jointly implemented by the Union government and the Kerala Literacy Mission.

A campaign has been launched to include more persons under the ambit of the literacy programme. As many as 3,750 women and 1,250 men will be part of the campaign. Of them, 630 are from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities while there are 3,170 persons under the general and other categories, according to an official communication.

The campaign is aimed at making people from various sections of the society literate. They include tribespeople, transgender persons, fisherfolk, cashew and MNREGA workers, and members of the Kudumbashree network.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Local bodies will take the lead in setting up organising committees for the campaign. According to the National Literacy Mission guidelines, volunteers who have completed Class 10 will be asked to take classes for learners of Classes 8 to 10.

Classes will be held as per the revised curriculum prepared by the Literacy Mission. The duration of the learning modules is 120 hours. The focus will be on areas like basic literacy, maths, life and employment skills, and continuing education. Other topics listed include child care, disaster management, Yoga, first aid, road traffic, and accident management.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A survey will be held to collect details of beneficiaries. Members of the survey team will visit households in batches to collect data. Resource persons will be appointed at the ward level to train teachers involved in the process. Learners will be given a chance to appear for exams as per a convenient schedule.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app