5,000 more students join govt., aided schools

KOCHI

08 July 2021 00:21 IST

An additional 5,000 students joined government and aided schools in Ernakulam in the new academic year compared with the previous year, according to official estimates by the Department of General Education.

The total enrolment as on data available up to June end this academic year in Classes 1 to 10 was 2.66 lakh while the intake was 2.61 lakh last year. About 21,150 children got admitted into Class 1 across various public schools. St. Teresa’s CGLPS, Ernakulam, had the highest enrolment in Class 1 with 291 students joining it.

However, there was a dip of 467 students in Class 9 compared with the previous academic year. Class 2 had an additional enrolment of 1,087 compared with 2019-20. Bethlehem GHSS, Njaralloor, had the highest enrolment across various classes - 2,585. About 2,300 students joined St. Mary’s Anglo Indian High School, Fort Kochi, according to an official release.

Honey G. Alexander, Deputy Director of Education, Ernakulam, said that various academic initiatives like “Malayalathilakkam”, “‘Hello English”’, “‘Hello World”, “Sasthrapadham” implemented in public schools had helped students to step up their learning skills. The distribution of textbooks and uniform was also carried out without any hiccups this year, she said.