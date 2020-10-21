500 delegates to attend KSSP’s annual meet

KOCHI

Medical scientist Gagandeep Kang to open event

Dr. Gagandeep Kang, eminent medical scientist, who played a key role in the development of the rotavirus vaccine, will inaugurate the annual State meeting of the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad on October 24 at 3 p.m.

The three-day meet is being held online in view of the pandemic and 500 delegates are taking part in it. KSSP State president A.P. Muraleedharan will preside over the inaugural event.

The delegate meeting and election of new office-bearers will be held over the next two days. General secretary K. Radhan will present the annual report.

T. Pradeep, Professor at IIT Madras, will deliver the PTB memorial lecture on October 26 at 11 a.m.

Talks on “caste system and women” and “Covid - what now” are being held in the run-up to the annual meet. The inaugural, PTB memorial lecture, and related events will be streamed live on www.facebook.com/ksspexecutive.