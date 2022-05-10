500 delegates to attend CPI Ernakulam district meet

Age criterion fixed by national council to be implemented

CPI Ernakulam district secretary P. Raju releasing the logo of the party’s district conference scheduled to take place at Eloor on the outskirts of Ernakulam from August 25. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Age criterion fixed by national council to be implemented

Contemporary issues facing the State will be put to discussion at the district meet of the Communist Party of India (CPI) slated to get under way at Eloor between August 25 and 28, CPI district secretary P. Raju has said.

While releasing the logo of the meeting on Tuesday, he also said that the age criterion and other parameters fixed by the national council for members would be implemented at the meeting in order to make the party younger. There would be seminars on agriculture, industry and women, cultural meets and exhibition of portraits of former party leaders as part of the meeting.

About 500 delegates, including special invitees, would participate in the meeting.