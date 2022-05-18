50% quota for Muslims in ICSR challenged

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the State government and the Institute of Career Studies and Research (ICSR), Malappuram, on a public interest litigation challenging the 50% reservation and fee waiver for Muslim candidates in courses conducted by the institute.

According to the petition, the institute run by the Centre for Continuing Education Kerala (CCEK) had issued an order reserving 50% seats in the institution for all courses conducted by it, with the approval of the State government.

There was no legal basis for granting such reservation. It was stated that the reservation was given to Muslim candidates on the basis of the 2008 report of the Paloli Mohammed Kutty Commission. However, the commission had not made such a recommendation to grant 50% reservation in a State-owned institution.

The petitioner pointed out that Muslims were adequately represented in the administrative services in the State. It was a politically organised and dominant community in the State. Therefore, there was no reason to give reservation to Muslim candidates in any course, including the one imparting training for UPSC Civil Services examination. Besides, the reservation had exceeded 50%, violating the Supreme Court verdict on reservation.