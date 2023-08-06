50-metre-long seagoing tourist boat ready for launch during Onam season in Kochi

August 06, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KOCHI

Competition is heating up among seagoing tourist vessels that operate from Marine Drive, with the Classic Imperial, reportedly the biggest such vessel to be built in Kerala, set for launch before Onam.

The 50-metre-long catamaran vessel, that cost approximately ₹10 crore, can carry over 150 guests in its lower and upper decks. The AC vessel was among the few in Kochi that had been certified by the Indian Register of Shipping, said Nishijit John, managing director of Neo Classic Cruises and Tours. A native of Bolghatty Island, he ventured into the sector over two decades ago by operating a rented boat. He now owns a fleet of six boats.

The vessel has been berthed at land taken on lease from the Cochin Port Authority at Vallarpadam. Having visited the boat earlier this year, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve had lauded the vessel’s promoters and workers for their dedicated work.

Apart from Neo Classic, city-based Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) and Minar Cruise too operate seagoing vessels.

Marine Drive Tourist Boats’ Association secretary Saju T.B. said the number of seagoing vessels had been increasing over the years, commensurate with the increase in number of boat jetties at Marine Drive. “Even as such big vessels are making a foray into the sector, steps must be taken to take into confidence operators of smaller vessels, since framing of State rules are on the anvil in keeping with the Centre’s Inland Vessels Act. We recently handed over a memorandum to the Kerala Maritime Board in this regard,” he said.

Many tourist boat operators had to pay hefty fine following inspections carried out at Marine Drive on Sunday, added Mr. Saju.