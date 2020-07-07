50 houses flooded in Chellanam

The coastal village of Chellanam flooded in sea incursion on Monday.

Irate residents block Chellanam-Cherthala road

Around 50 houses in the coastal village of Chellanam were flooded and two of them sustained serious damage in another bout of sea incursion in Bazaar, Saudi, Companyppadi and Velankanni areas on Monday afternoon.

An irate group of people, frustrated by the failure of the administration to build effective sea-protection facilities, blocked the flooded Chellanam-Cherthala road as the waters came in. The police intervened to disperse the crowd as some of the areas like South Chellanam faced serious threat of COVID-19 spread.

T.A. Dalphine of Paschima Kochi Theera Samrakshana Samiti said that the fifty flooded houses were located in the Bazaar area. Two houses were damaged. One of the damaged houses had its sit-out and hall on the verge of collapse. Another two houses, close to the seashore, faced serious threat even as weathermen had predicted four more days of rough seas and heavy winds.

Work to build a sea protection wall using geotextile tubes has remained stalled since the past three years for various reasons, causing people to vent their ire on Monday afternoon.

Coastal stretches like Velankanni, Companyppadi and Bazaar have no sea-protection walls and there is a demand that hard structures like tetrapods should be erected along the most vulnerable coastal stretch to protect lives and properties of people.