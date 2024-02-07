₹5 crore allocation for Kochi-Muziris Biennale in State Budget

February 07, 2024 07:39 am | Updated 07:40 am IST - KOCHI

The State Budget for 2024-25 has allocated ₹5 crore for the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB), the biennial festival of contemporary arts.

The allocation has been made as part of the ₹240-crore outlay under the head, ‘Conservation, Preservation and Promotion of Heritage, Environment and Culture’, which envisages promotion of traditional fairs, festivals, and local cultural programmes.

The sixth edition of the event is expected to be held in December this year. The representatives of the Kochi Biennale Foundation welcomed the allocation made in the Budget. It showed the continuing support being extended by the State government for holding the global arts fest, they said.

The government had earmarked ₹7 crore for conducting the fifth edition of the event, which began in December 2022 and concluded on April 10, 2023. The edition cost around ₹23 crore, it was learnt.

The fifth edition saw participation by 87 artists and was held across 14 venues at Fort Kochi and Mattancherry. It had witnessed footfall of over nine lakh, the highest in the KMB’s decade-long history.

Correction: A news item, ‘No specific mention of support for Kochi Biennale’ carried in the Kochi edition on February 6, Tuesday, wrongly said there was no specific budgetary allocation for the Kochi-Muziris Biennale in the State Budget for 2024-25. The inadvertent error is regretted.

