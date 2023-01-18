ADVERTISEMENT

4th edition of CUSAT Model United Nations from January 20

January 18, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOCHI

Participants to discuss issues facing the world and to attempt solving them with policies and perspectives of their assigned nation

The Hindu Bureau

The department of Youth Welfare, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), will organise the 4th edition of the CUSAT Model United Nations (CUSAT MUN) from January 20 to 22 at the main campus in Thrikkakara.

A Model United Nations traditionally involves the simulation of various bodies that make up the international organisation. The participants play the role of delegates from different countries whereby they seek to find optimal and sustainable solutions to the many multifaceted problems that affect humanity, said Dr. P.G. Sankaran, pro-vice chancellor, in a release on Wednesday.

The participants will discuss various issues facing the world and try to solve them with policies and perspectives of their assigned nation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US