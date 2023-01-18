4th edition of CUSAT Model United Nations from January 20

January 18, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The department of Youth Welfare, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), will organise the 4th edition of the CUSAT Model United Nations (CUSAT MUN) from January 20 to 22 at the main campus in Thrikkakara.

A Model United Nations traditionally involves the simulation of various bodies that make up the international organisation. The participants play the role of delegates from different countries whereby they seek to find optimal and sustainable solutions to the many multifaceted problems that affect humanity, said Dr. P.G. Sankaran, pro-vice chancellor, in a release on Wednesday.

The participants will discuss various issues facing the world and try to solve them with policies and perspectives of their assigned nation.