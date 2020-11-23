494 more test positive in Ernakulam

Kochi

23 November 2020 00:49 IST

12 health workers among infected

As many as 494 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Sunday, and 12 health workers were among them.

The district recorded 953 recoveries and the active caseload is 8,922.

Around 25 cases were reported from Thrikkakara, with over 15 each from Thripunithura, Fort Kochi and Muvattupuzha.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 4,394 samples were sent for testing on Sunday. Around 26,859 people remain in quarantine in the district. While 106 patients have been admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, 48 patients are at the PVS Hospital and 20 are at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital. As many as 6,916 people are recovering at home and 662 are at first-line treatment centres.