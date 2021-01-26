487 new cases as testing drops in Ernakulam

The district recorded 487 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, while testing dropped to 3,507 samples.

Five health workers have newly tested positive. Maradu recorded 44 new cases, while Thuravoor, Thrikkakara and Thripunithura registered 17 each.

With 616 recoveries on Monday, the active caseload stands at 10,767. A majority of people (8,709) are recovering at home, while 75 patients are admitted at the PVS Hospital, 45 at the Government Medical College Hospital and 820 at private hospitals.

Vaccination

At 19 centres in the district, 1,796 health workers took the Covishield shot on Monday.

While 156 health workers were inoculated at the MOSC Medical College Hospital, 116 took the injection at Aster Medcity, 111 at the Ernakulam General Hospital, 102 at Amrita Hospital, and 100 at the Mar Baselios Medical Mission Hospital. Vaccination also began at PVS Hospital, where 84 health workers took the vaccine. Besides PVS Hospital, vaccination centres began functioning on Monday at four other health facilities – the family health centre at Cheranalloor, Rajagiri Hospital, Little Flower Hospital and Kinder Hospital.