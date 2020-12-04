486 new cases in district

A total of 486 people were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV2 in Ernakulam while 440 patients recovered on Friday.
The source of infection of 119 of the new patients remained untraced. There were seven health workers among the newly infected. Mulavukad, with 20 new cases, recorded the most number of cases in the district, followed by Pallipuram (19), Asamannur, Kalamassery, and Vadakkekkara (15 each), and Thrikkakara (14).
There were 28,670 people under disease surveillance as on Friday. New admissions to hospitals/FLTCs were 130. The total number of patients in the district is 7,970.
A fresh lot of 6,031 samples were sent from the district for testing on Friday.
