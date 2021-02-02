48% of health workers vaccinated

Registration under way for immunisation of frontline COVID-19 workers

Around 48% of the registered health workers in the district have taken the first dose of the Covishield vaccine so far.

Till Tuesday, 31,878 people out of the registered 65,535 people had taken the shot at 397 centres, according to a release from the district administration. Of the total, 9,369 health workers in the government sector and 22,509 in the private sector have taken the vaccine. Tuesday saw the highest number of health workers vaccinated on a single day so far with 6,786 people taking it at 91 centres.

A total of 251 minor adverse events were reported following vaccination so far, said Dr. M. G. Sivadas, Reproductive and Child Health officer and nodal officer for vaccination.

Registration of frontline workers for vaccination is under way in the district.

755 new cases

Meanwhile, 755 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Tuesday. Nine health workers were among them.

The source of infection could not be determined in 24 cases. In Thripunithura, 28 new cases were recorded, 27 in Karukutty, 25 in Kalamassery and 23 in Thrikkakara. A total of 667 people tested negative on the day, while 10,649 people are recovering from it.

Of those who have been infected, 8,483 people are recuperating at home, 51 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital, 76 at PVS Hospital, 20 patients at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital and 765 at private hospitals. For testing, 6,225 samples were sent on the day.