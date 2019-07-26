Kochi

475 CRZ applications cleared

The district meeting of the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) cleared 475 applications at its sitting held here on Thursday.

The agency considered 656 applications including those submitted by 23 local self-government institutions and required clearance under the Coastal Regulation Zone rules.

Deputy Collector S. Shajahan presided over the sitting.

V.D. Prasannakumar, Joint Secretary, KCZMA; K.J. Lenus, district committee member; A.V. Saji, district secretary, Kerala Dheevara Sabha, and P.R. Ushakumari, member secretary of the district committee, were present.

