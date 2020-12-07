Kochi

474 more test positive in Ernakulam

Ernakulam on Sunday recorded 474 COVID-19 cases while 685 people recovered, according to a communication from the district administration.

While 360 people contracted the disease through local contacts, the sources of infection was unknown in 107 cases. As many as 121 persons were discharged from various hospitals and first-line treatment centres. A total of 7,554 people are undergoing COVID-19 treatment in the district. On Sunday, 5,392 samples were sent for tests. There are 27,020 people in quarantine.

