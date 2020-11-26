472 new COVID cases, 807 recoveries in Ernakulam

Kochi

26 November 2020 20:49 IST

Ernakulam district recorded 472 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with the source of infection of 119 remaining unknown.

There were nine health workers among the infected. Palluruthy recorded 21 new cases and Edathala had 20 new patients.

A total of 807 patients tested negative, recovering from the illness.

As many as 1,741 people were added to the list of those under observation, taking the total to 25,518.

New hospital/FLTCs admissions stood at 118.

The district, as on Thursday, had 8,558 patients. A fresh batch of 5,765 samples were sent from Ernakulam for testing on Thursday.