₹46.93 lakh spent on CM’s Norway visit

January 08, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - KOCHI

A total of ₹46,93,900 was spent on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his nine-member team’s visit to Norway in early October last year.

According to information given to Dhanaraj S., Thuthiyoor, near Kochi, under a Right To Information application submitted to the Indian embassy in Norway, no official MoU was signed during the visit by the team led by the Chief Minister.

The Indian embassy made the payments with regard to the expenditure incurred on official delegation and debited the same to the respective State government, the information said.

Those in the Chief Minister’s team included Minister for law P. Rajeeve, Minister for Sports V. Abadurahiman, vice-chairman of Kerala State Planning Board V. K. Ramachandran, Chief Secretary V. P. Joy, Principal Secretary Tourism K. R. Jyothilal, Principal Secretary, industries and NORKA Suman Billa, OSD, External Cooperation Venu Rajamony, and PA to the Chief Minister V. M. Suneesh.