469 test positive; TPR 6.69%

A total of 469 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Tuesday.
The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 6.69%. The source of infection in 13 cases has not been ascertained. The number of active cases in the district is 6,757.
