46% of cases in Ernakulam through local transmission

KOCHI

15 July 2020 23:39 IST

Chellanam, Aluva continue to register scores of new coronavirus cases

The Aluva market area and Chellanam remain areas of concern for the district, as 39 persons from Chellanam and 12 from the Aluva market area tested positive on Wednesday.

Those who tested positive in Chellanam are all contacts of people who had been infected earlier. A total of 109 persons from Chellanam have tested positive so far.

Around 46% of the 659 cases recorded in the district so far are through local transmission. The percentage of cases through local transmission has steadily increased from a little over 20% in the middle of last week, going by data available on the Directorate of Health Services COVID dashboard.

Two persons from Kavalangad and one from Keezhmad have been infected through contact with those in the Keezhmad cluster.

As many as 72 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Wednesday, of whom 65 acquired the infection through local contact, while seven persons had returned from outside the State. A 53-year-old resident of Thoppumpady who used to work at a food processing unit in Alappuzha and two of his family members have tested positive.

A 62-year-old doctor from the Champakkara division of the Kochi Corporation, who is an oncologist at a private hospital in the district, has tested positive.

A 75-year-old from Parakadavu has tested positive with no clear source of infection. Panchayat officials said the patient had, after developing symptoms, visited a nearby hospital and another private hospital, where he tested positive. One of his relatives had recovered from fever a week ago, they said. Five family members of a 79-year-old from Rayamangalam who had tested positive after his death last week have also been infected.

A 29-year-old from Edathala, whose parents had tested positive earlier, has acquired the infection. The district recorded only one recovery, and 474 people are being treated. As many as 749 samples were sent for testing.