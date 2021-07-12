4.5 kg of heroin seized at Kochi airport

A view of the Cochin International Airport.

KOCHI

12 July 2021 13:26 IST

Drugs seized from Tanzanian native

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 4.5 kg of heroin from the Cochin International Airport on Monday. The drugs were seized from Ashraf Mtoro, a Tanzanian native.

Mtoro arrived at Kochi from Zanzibar, Tanzania, via Dubai by an international flight. The narcotics substance was found concealed inside his check-in trolley bag.

The accused, according to the DRI officials, was planning to leave for New Delhi from Kochi. He would be produced before a court after the initial medical examination, said officials.

Advertising

Advertising