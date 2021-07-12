Kochi

4.5 kg of heroin seized at Kochi airport

A view of the Cochin International Airport.  

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 4.5 kg of heroin from the Cochin International Airport on Monday. The drugs were seized from Ashraf Mtoro, a Tanzanian native.

Mtoro arrived at Kochi from Zanzibar, Tanzania, via Dubai by an international flight. The narcotics substance was found concealed inside his check-in trolley bag.

The accused, according to the DRI officials, was planning to leave for New Delhi from Kochi. He would be produced before a court after the initial medical examination, said officials.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 12, 2021 1:29:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/45-kg-of-heroin-seized-at-kochi-airport/article35275507.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY