ADVERTISEMENT

₹4.5-crore incentive for dairy farmers, milk cooperatives

January 30, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU) will disburse around ₹4.5 crore as incentive for milk production during the period between February 1 and March 31.

The money translates into ₹7 extra per litre of milk, of which ₹5 will go to the dairy farmer and ₹2 to the primary milk cooperative.

ERCMPU chairman M.T. Jayan said the incentive scheme would benefit 300 milk cooperatives, from whom one lakh litres of milk is collected a day. He termed it the highest incentive in the history of the milk union.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ernakulam region of the milk cooperative is also implementing an integrated insurance scheme for milch animals, holding medical camps and offering facilities for telemedicine, Mr. Jayan said. Milk cooperatives are also offered subsidies for increasing production. The union will spend around ₹25 crore on milk unions and facilities in Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and Thrissur districts. The money will come from the working profit of the union.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

dairy

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US