₹4.5-crore incentive for dairy farmers, milk cooperatives

January 30, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU) will disburse around ₹4.5 crore as incentive for milk production during the period between February 1 and March 31.

The money translates into ₹7 extra per litre of milk, of which ₹5 will go to the dairy farmer and ₹2 to the primary milk cooperative.

ERCMPU chairman M.T. Jayan said the incentive scheme would benefit 300 milk cooperatives, from whom one lakh litres of milk is collected a day. He termed it the highest incentive in the history of the milk union.

The Ernakulam region of the milk cooperative is also implementing an integrated insurance scheme for milch animals, holding medical camps and offering facilities for telemedicine, Mr. Jayan said. Milk cooperatives are also offered subsidies for increasing production. The union will spend around ₹25 crore on milk unions and facilities in Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and Thrissur districts. The money will come from the working profit of the union.

