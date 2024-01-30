GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

₹4.5-crore incentive for dairy farmers, milk cooperatives

January 30, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU) will disburse around ₹4.5 crore as incentive for milk production during the period between February 1 and March 31.

The money translates into ₹7 extra per litre of milk, of which ₹5 will go to the dairy farmer and ₹2 to the primary milk cooperative.

ERCMPU chairman M.T. Jayan said the incentive scheme would benefit 300 milk cooperatives, from whom one lakh litres of milk is collected a day. He termed it the highest incentive in the history of the milk union.

The Ernakulam region of the milk cooperative is also implementing an integrated insurance scheme for milch animals, holding medical camps and offering facilities for telemedicine, Mr. Jayan said. Milk cooperatives are also offered subsidies for increasing production. The union will spend around ₹25 crore on milk unions and facilities in Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and Thrissur districts. The money will come from the working profit of the union.

Related Topics

dairy

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.