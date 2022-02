KOCHI

09 February 2022 20:20 IST

Ernakulam district reported 4,441 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

As many as 3,185 persons got infected through contact. The source of infection was not confirmed in 1,236 cases, according to an official communication.

A total of 45,202 people are under home isolation. The number of active cases in the district was 42,332 as on Wednesday, it said.

