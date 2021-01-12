443 fresh cases in Ernakulam

KOCHI

12 January 2021 00:05 IST

Ernakulam recorded 443 new COVID-19 cases and 485 recoveries on Monday. For testing, 4,406 samples were sent.

Kalamassery registered 20 new cases of the infection, Kothamanagalam 19, Kuttampuzha 17, and Perumbavoor 15 cases. Seven health workers tested positive on the day.

While 20,714 people remain in quarantine, the district’s active case load is 8,941.

Of those who are recovering from the infection, 7,171 people are at home. At the Government Medical College Hospital, 50 people are admitted, while 67 patients are at PVS Hospital, 18 are the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital, 17 are at the Muvattupuzha General Hospital and 11 at the Paravur Taluk Hospital. As many as 237 people are being monitored at first-line treatment centres, while 294 people are at second-line treatment centres.

Till Sunday, the district had officially recorded 338 deaths from the infection. So far, the total number of confirmed cases stands at 90,662.