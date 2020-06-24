4,420 people to arrive in 23 flights today

KOCHI

24 June 2020 00:49 IST

The Cochin International Airport will have one of the busiest days on Wednesday with a total of 4,420 passengers expected to arrive here in 23 relief flights. The flights include one from Australia via New Delhi, bringing 180 passengers, said a communication.

The airport confirmed the arrival of 1,620 passengers on Tuesday in nine evacuation flights. Three operations earlier scheduled by Indigo from Doha, Muscat, and Dammam have been cancelled.

The arrival scheduled for Wednesday are: Air Arabia from Sharjah, Air India Express from Abu Dhabi, Spice Jet from Ras al Khaima, Oman Air from Muscat, Salam Air from Muscat, Fly Dubai from Dubai, Indigo from Doha, Gulf Air from Bahrain Kuwait Airways from Kuwait, and Air India Express from Muscat.

Advertising

Advertising