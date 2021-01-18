442 administered Covishield on second day in district

Vaccination centres to be opened at Muvattupuzha, Karuvelipady, Paravur

On Monday, the second day of vaccination for COVID-19 in the district, 442 of the targeted 636 health workers took the Covishield vaccine at eight centres.

Small snags on the CoWIN app, which had prevented messages from being sent out to vaccine recipients on Saturday informing them of the time and place of vaccination, had been resolved and the system worked faster on the second day, Dr. Sivadas M.G., nodal officer for vaccination, said. Some people, who received the vaccine on Saturday and reported myalgia or body pain, had recovered, and no serious adverse reactions were reported.

Around 69% of the targeted health workers for the day were vaccinated on Monday, similar to the figure on Saturday, when 711 of 1,022 people took the shot.

From Tuesday, some of the larger vaccination centres would have two booths, allowing around 200 people to be inoculated at these centres on one day, he said. Three new vaccination centres, one each at Amrita Hospital, Adlux and the Angamaly taluk hospital would begin functioning on Tuesday.

From Thursday, vaccination centres would begin functioning from the Muvattupuzha General Hospital, Karuvelipady government hospital and Paravur taluk hospital.

At the Ernakulam General Hospital, 69 health workers were vaccinated on Monday, 25 at the Chellanam PHC, 63 at the Government Medical College Hospital, 66 at Aster Medcity, 100 at Mar Baselios Medical Mission Hospital, 74 at MOSC Kolenchery, 39 at the Kadavanthra urban PHC and six at the Kuttampuzha family health centre.

574 new cases

Meanwhile, Ernakulam recorded 574 new COVID-19 cases and 518 recoveries on Monday.

Thripunithura recorded a spike in cases with 52 people testing positive while 32 people were infected in Vengoor, 32 in Thrikkakara and 29 in Kalady. Three health workers were newly infected.

A total of 23,688 people remain in quarantine.

The district’s active case load stands at 10,249. Of the people recovering, 8,293 are at home. For testing, 4,147 samples were sent on Monday.

So far, 355 people in the district have died of the disease.