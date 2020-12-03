441 new COVID-19 cases, 770 recoveries in Ernakulam

Ernakulam on Thursday recorded 441 new COVID-19 cases while 770 patients recovered.

Ninety five of the new infections could not be traced to a source. There were six health workers among the newly infected. Edathala recorded 28 new cases, Thrikkakara, 21, Eloor 18 and Udayamperoor and Kalady 13 each.

New admissions to hospitals/FLTCs were 91, while 83 were discharged. As many as 1,952 people were brought on the surveillance radar, taking the total number to 27,251.

The district had a total of 7,917 patients as on Thursday evening. A fresh set of 6,904 samples were sent from Ernakulam for testing.