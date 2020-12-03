441 new COVID-19 cases, 770 recoveries in Ernakulam

Ernakulam on Thursday recorded 441 new COVID-19 cases while 770 patients recovered.
Ninety five of the new infections could not be traced to a source. There were six health workers among the newly infected. Edathala recorded 28 new cases, Thrikkakara, 21, Eloor 18 and Udayamperoor and Kalady 13 each.
New admissions to hospitals/FLTCs were 91, while 83 were discharged. As many as 1,952 people were brought on the surveillance radar, taking the total number to 27,251.
The district had a total of 7,917 patients as on Thursday evening. A fresh set of 6,904 samples were sent from Ernakulam for testing.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath