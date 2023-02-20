ADVERTISEMENT

44 drivers booked for drunk and reckless driving

February 20, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - KOCHI

2,248 private vehicles and 1,831 school buses checked during the drive spread across Ernakulam rural, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 18 school bus drivers and 26 private bus drivers were booked for a variety of charges ranging from driving under the influence of alcohol to reckless driving in a special operation carried out across the Ernakulam range.

During the drive spread across Ernakulam rural, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki, 2,248 private vehicles and 1,831 school buses were checked. The most number of vehicles were checked in Alappuzha (534) followed by Kottayam (524), Idukki (471) and Ernakulam rural (302).

Traffic rule violations attracted action against 17 motorists. Among the school drivers booked, Idukki accounted for the highest number of accused at 12.

In Ernakulam rural, as many as 493 private buses came under the scanner, while it was 290, 862, and 603 in Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki respectively. Among the private bus drivers, 206 were booked for traffic rule violations and 19 for other charges.

Separate teams under the supervision of Ernakulam Range Inspector General A. Sreenivasan conducted the operation.

