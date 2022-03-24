44 booked for eve-teasing

KOC

After largely ignoring eve-teasers in the face of even graver issues starting with the pandemic two years ago, the police have eventually turned their attention to them.

In a special drive aimed at checking the problems faced by women in public places, cases were registered against 44 persons. Police personnel, including women, were deployed in plainclothes at many select spots as part of the drive.

While cases were registered against four persons in Muvattupuzha, three each were booked in Aluva, Paravur, Njarakkal, Perumbavoor, and Mulanthuruthy.

The police have warned that the drive will continue in the coming days.