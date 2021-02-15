Kochi

439 new COVID cases recorded in Ernakulam

Ernakulam district on Sunday reported 439 fresh COVID-19 cases. Of these, 418 were local transmission cases. Two health workers were among the infected. There were 12 cases in which the source of infection was not known.

As many as 640 people were discharged from hospitals on Sunday. A total of 1,550 people were added to the list of those under home observation.

The number of people under treatment was 9,409 as on Sunday.

