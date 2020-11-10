433 more COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

The district recorded 433 new COVID-19 cases and 827 recoveries on Monday.

Eighteen health workers were among those who tested positive. The source of infection of 115 people remains unknown and 298 people have acquired the infection through local contact.

For testing, 3,190 samples were sent on Monday. The figure fell from 4,789 samples on Sunday and 6,645 samples on Saturday.

Cases of the infection were reported from areas including Nayarambalam, Thrikkakara, Vazhakulam, Thripunithura and Kalady. A police officer has also tested positive.

A total of 30,280 people are in quarantine. The district’s active caseload stands at 10,805. Fifteen patients are at the Fort Kochi taluk hospital, 51 patients are at PVS Hospital, 208 patients are admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, 1,033 people are at first-line treatment centres, 117 people are at second-line treatment centres and 8,218 people are recovering at home.

Till Sunday, the district had registered 175 deaths from the disease. So far, 52,460 people have tested positive in Ernakulam.