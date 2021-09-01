4,324 test positive

As many as 4,324 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Wednesday. A total of 4,280 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 35 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 17.93%.

The regions in which positive cases were higher than 50 included Thrikkakara (150), Karumaloor (102), Puthenvelikkara (94), Keezhmad (78), Thripunithura (77), Koovapadi (72), Nedumbassery (72), Piravom (72), Rayamangalam (70), Cheranelloor (68), Elanji (67), Kumbalanghi (66), Nellikuzhi (64), Sreemoolanagaram (64), Kumbalam (63), Kothamangalam (62), Puthrika (62), Edathala (59), Payipra (58), Kalamassery (56), Kalady (56), Vadakkekara (55), Keerampara (54), Thiruvaniyoor (54), Mukkannoor (54), Malayattoor-Neeleswaram (52), Pallipuram (51), and Pampakuda (51).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Ayappankavu, Elamkulam, Karuvelipady, Chakkaraparambu, and Panayappilli, according to an official release.

As many as 26,277 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district. A total of 24,120 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday.