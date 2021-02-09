431 new COVIID-19 cases in Ernakulam

Ernakulam recorded 431 new COVID-19 cases and 627 recoveries on Monday. For testing, 5,051 samples were sent. The source of infection of 26 people could not be traced.

Two health workers have newly been infected. Eighteen people tested positive from Thripunithura, while 16 cases were recorded from Kuttampuzha, 15 from Thrikkakara and 12 from Edappally.

A total of 23,350 people remain in quarantine. The district’s active caseload stands at 10,238. As many as 8,472 people are recovering from the infection at home. While 95 people were discharged from hospitals and FLTCs on Monday, 75 new admissions were made.