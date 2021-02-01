424 new cases in Ernakulam

With testing falling to 3,442 samples tested on Monday, 424 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the district.

Thripunithura recorded 22 new cases, Aluva and Edathala 16 each, and Thuravoor 14.

A total of 908 people tested negative, while 10,581 people are being treated for the infection. As many as 8,721 people are recovering at home, 160 at FLTCs, 241 at SLTCs, 47 patients at the Government Medical College Hospital and 73 patients are at PVS Hospital. On Monday, 143 new admissions were made to hospitals and FLTCs.